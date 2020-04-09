I called the RCMP today about this and they said that they didn't have any jurisdiction

Couple who won’t self-isolate should be arrested

My husband and I are deeply concerned about the couple who are refusing to self-isolate after coming home from a trip abroad. They are breaking the law.

According to what I just saw on the news, Premier Horgan has said it is mandatory that anyone coming home from abroad must have a self-isolation plan, which officials will approve, or they will be taken to a quarantine site. Self-isolation is required by law.

I called the RCMP today about this and they said that they didn’t have any jurisdiction regarding this. They told me the Public Health Office would take care of this. I called that office and was told they hadn’t even heard of the case but if I had details about the couple, they would look into it. I told the woman at that office that the couple’s names are being withheld so she suggested I call the RCMP again!

According to the Cowichan Valley Citizen, Martin Drakeley, North Cowichan’s manager of fire and bylaw services, said, “We sent bylaw officers to the couple’s home to drop off the information, but the officers said there was no indication that the couple intend to comply by the time they left.”

Health Minister Adrian Dix told reporters, “It would be, I think, a real betrayal of the people in your community to not follow those rules.”

Why is this being allowed? They are endangering everyone they are in close proximity to. They are a selfish entitled couple who just don’t care.

Solution — they should be arrested immediately, fined heavily and put in jail. They should also have their names published. They don’t deserve to be protected, but need to be shamed?

So, our question is, when and whom is going to act on this to protect the safety of Cowichan Valley residents?

Joan & Richard Gordon

Ladysmith

