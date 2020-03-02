Corporate interests bleeding into governmental decisions

Want to write a letter to the editor? Email news@starjournal.net and we will publish it online and in print.

To the editor,

Once again, grand business interests are likely covertly calling the governmental shots regarding lands to which they (mis)perceive an economic, thus ethical, right. The latest example of such corporatocratic political string-pulling involves Coastal GasLink on Wet’suwet’en territory.

I can imagine Big Fossil Fuel CEOs figuratively shrugging their shoulders and defensively stating their job is to protect the investment interests of their shareholders; the shareholders, meanwhile, likewise figuratively shrug their shoulders and say they don’t make the moral or ethical decisions, but just collect the dividends.

Frank Sterle Jr.

White Rock, B.C.

Barriere Star Journal