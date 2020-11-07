Construction, polls, and bursaries in 70 Mile

Work on the upgrades for the 70 Mile House Community Hall is underway.

A trench was dug around the foundation of the hall and 70 Mile Community Club president Ken Huber says they are delighted the hall renovations have started.

Ian Dalgleish, manager of capital projects and facilities for the Thompson-Nicola Regional District, said the workers are exposing the foundation to apply a damp-proofing membrane, insulation and perimeter drain piping. Workers appeared to be preparing to do some spraying to apply the damp-proofing, which can be sprayed or rolled on.

Dalgleish says there were no medical safety concerns and the workers were likely suited up in safety gear because it is a messy job.

As for what’s next on the work schedule, Dalgleish says the contractor will likely want to tackle the re-roofing portion of the contract, complete the foundation damp-proofing and insulation for backfill, and then tackle the crawlspace issues with a skim coat and ventilation.

“It really depends on what we get for weather in the next couple of weeks.”

SMAC news

70 Mile Access Centre was recently used as a polling place for the provincial election.

SMAC spokesperson Kathleen Judd says she and a couple of other volunteers were kept busy during the advanced polling and on election day. The provincial government paid for the rental space and the volunteers during the week of polling and also supplied masks for those who came out to vote and didn’t have one.

“There were no problems with people not wanting to wear a mask. We ask everyone who comes to SMAC to wear a mask for the safety of the staff and themselves,” Judd said.

She noted everything is going well at the facility, which will be closed on Christmas week and won’t open again until Jan. 30. Following that, SMAC will only be open on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until further notice.

Judd says the limited hours will give volunteers time to make some changes in the facility, which will include turning the current office into a computer room for the public. They also want to convert space into a cloakroom for coats and jackets.

Meanwhile, SMAC has applied to the Ministry of Forests for firewood for the general public, and those interested can call the centre at 250-456-6061 to see if any firewood is available.

The Pantry is still going strong, Judd adds, and cash donations can be made at the 70 Mile General Store. “People can phone with the names of people in need. They can pick up the dry goods, or it can be dropped off.”

Judd said they are still waiting to hear back from the province about the reinstatement of SMAC’s society number but expects it will be a couple of months.

Bursary winners

The Thompson-Nicola/70 Mile Community Fund Society announced its bursary recipients for 2020.

Chandra Dickson received a $500 bursary, while three $250 bursaries were also awarded to Olivia Gulliman, Trevor Schofield and Joshua Grant.

The society had a record number of applications (seven) this year.

Poker Ride attracts eight riders

A hardy group of riders participated in the Poker Ride and Drive from Huber Farm in 70 Mile house to over 20 kilometres of trails on Oct. 18.

Co-organizer Karyn Greenlees says the first snowfall of the season may have scared away most riders. There was a total of eight riders, and the winner was Jim Ralston.

