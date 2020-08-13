Constant reader enjoys Barriere Star Journal

To the Editor;

This week’s copy of the Star Journal finally found its way to my door after it was incorrectly delivered to the wrong cubicle in our community box.

I did get alone in my office tonight to catch up on the Barriere news. It sure did surprise me to see a poem I submitted awhile back.

Thank you for that and for all the interesting articles, heart-warming stories, up-to-date news and warnings and human interest pieces.

I sure do enjoy the Star Journal. I did the Sudoku, and I cut out the ice-cream recipe for my friend who loves to make ice cream.

Stay well, and keep that good paper informing everyone of the wonderful things going on in your community and the other things we need to hear about.

Rita Joan Dozlaw

Kamloops, B.C.

