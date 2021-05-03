Conspiracists tamper with Shuswap Market paper boxes

Black Press Media is looking for information relating to recent tampering with Shuswap Market community paper boxes. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

It has come to our attention that a certain number of Shuswap Market paper boxes were tampered with, and that a publication peddling conspiracies and COVID-19 misinformation were placed within.

Let us assure everyone who may have seen this unauthorized insert that it was not of our doing.

The publication in question goes against our editorial direction and is nothing we would support.

The affected newspapers appear to be ones accessible in community boxes. The likely scenario is that someone came by shortly after the papers were delivered to these boxes and inserted the unauthorized material.

Black Press Media’s legal team is investigating the incident.

If anyone has any information as to who is responsible for the tampering of our product, please contact the Shuswap Market publisher Lori Williston at (778)417-0020 or lwilliston@blackpress.ca.

Thank you all for your continued support.

