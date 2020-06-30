Conservatives not the same as in 1939

Re: “Conservative values anti-science, anti-intellectual” (online letters, June 29)

Conservatism doesn’t mean the same thing it did in 1939. Many of those labelled “conservative” today that have more of a libertarian bent are actually closer to “classical liberal”. Those who are “classical liberal” of course accept science and logical, rational thought. Conversely, there are left-wing faith practitioners, within the United Church, for instance. Non-conservative doesn’t guarantee that whatever a government does is going to be rational or good. And dude, if you want to beat back “cancel culture” you’re going to have to make common cause at least temporarily with conservatives or it’s not going to get better.

But be all that as it may, the causes of homelessness can’t be completely laid at the feet of jobs being shipped overseas. There’s plenty of blame to go around for homelessness, especially those among policymakers on both sides of the border who believed it was more humane (and/or cost-effective) to close down mental institutions, with the excuse that they’ll treat patients in the community instead, but never did. I’ll guarantee you those that thought that large-scale institutional commitment is a bad thing that violates people’s rights aren’t conservative.

Don’t even get me started on people being on the street because their parents are toxic narcissists or some other flavor of abusive. But, if you notice where the biggest homeless problems exist, it’s in cities run by people to the left of centre. This is not a fluke, it’s failed policy after failed policy — not necessarily all involving homelessness or how to ‘fix’ it — making things gradually worse in spite of good intentions. Exorbitant tax rates in some such jurisdictions certainly don’t help matters. Seattle has been wrestling with this problem for decades with no end or hope of solution in sight, despite spending millions on it, and should be a cautionary tale rather than an instruction manual. Last I checked, that city hasn’t seen conservatives running it for many years.

Oh, and the state with the most COVID-19 deaths is New York, which also has been run by left-wingers for decades on end.

