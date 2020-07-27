Concern over White Road supportive housing

I am all for helping those less fortunate, however putting supportive housing near Hospice, Cairnsmore hospital and a beautiful park (Centennial Park) for our neighbourhood to enjoy is not the answer.

We have lived in this neighbourhood for over 20 years and have noticed an improvement over the past few years and this will not add to it. We already have an issue with people using their drugs at the bench on Jubilee hill and I am trying to run a business where my clients feel safe. I would like to know how much is being spent on this facility, how many people will live there and who. I do not want to feel afraid in my neighbourhood, nor do I want to deal with an increase in activity and theft.

We want to know why we were not involved in discussions over this proposal when it is clearly OUR neighborhood. What will happen when the price of our house goes down? We want an emergency council meeting called in order for our neighbours to have a say, and to have our questions answered.

Marie Currie

Duncan

Cowichan Valley Citizen