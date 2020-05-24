Comox Valley Bouquets for Week of May 18-24

FROM THE EDITOR: With all the negative news surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, we have decided to turn the Beefs & Bouquets page into a Bouquets Only feature. We are offering the opportunity for our readers to lift each other up, with positive thoughts and messages. Please send your bouquets, and positive thoughts to bandb@comoxvalleyrecord.com Please keep submissions to 150 words or less. We can resume publishing beefs once a sense of normalcy returns. For now, let’s partake in positive reinforcement.

AQUA, WHITE, BLUE and orange bouquets to Kent Milburn and bouquets filled with tea and chocolate to Pavola Mtawali. For a million reasons, the boys of the Isfeld Sr Basketball team were blessed to have you as their coach and manager. Thank you for never giving up on them, believing in each and every single one of them, and for giving them an experience none of them will ever forget.

TO THE LADY on Kilmarnock with the red pick-up truck that has been getting dirt and gravel to fill all the potholes in the Craigdarroch subdivision. Good on you!

TONS OF TASTY TREATS to the lovely person ahead of my friend and myself in the Starbucks drive-through at Lerwick/Ryan Road on April 23. Thank you for treating us to our coffees. We had just returned from walking the pooches on a longer than expected trail and we were in need of a refreshing beverage. We will be paying your kindness forward at the next opportunity. In these trying times, it is the kindness of others that keeps us sane.

WHAT A NICE SURPRISE when the worker at the Starbucks Drive-Thru window at Crown Isle told me my purchase was paid for by the couple in front of me. Bouquets of your favourite Starbucks drinks to the couple. My purchase wasn’t cheap, and the gesture made my day. I’ve paid it forward twice already.

I APPLAUD THE FEW parents walking with children, who encourage them to respond to a friendly greeting from a passer-by. I understand the necessary caution that is advised to children to stay apart from people, however, it will become a very unfriendly world if they are also encouraged to decline eye contact or kind words. It’s not harmful to smile and say hi. I think it can become socially harmful to NOT do so.

BOUQUET TO OUR LOVELY friend and neighbour in east Courtenay, Moya, who organized tai chi stretches every afternoon in her cul-de-sac, many weeks ago when the COVID virus first meant that we should self-isolate! To get out onto the street, suitably distanced from each other, and do these stretches, while the robin sings, the sun shines and the cherry blossoms are in full bloom – what could be more positive than this? Thank you, Moya, for helping four or five seniors through this difficult time, and then we all ring our bells, applaud, or play drums for the frontline workers at 7 p.m. – not a bad routine now that all our others are ‘on hold.’ Oh, and we haven’t been rained out yet, and it’s been six weeks since these afternoon exercises started!

A BOUQUET TO ED and Colin of Mariner Doors who attended to a broken garage door spring within a few hours of calling them. Thank you.

A LARGE BOUQUET of the loveliest, long-lasting flowers to my friends and neighbours who have been so supportive for the past two months. I’m certain I’m not the only ‘living alone’ senior surrounded by such caring people – perhaps I speak for many who feel the same way. You have no idea how appreciative I am, when my doorbell rings, and yet again one of you is standing there with my much-needed groceries, an unexpected hot dinner, or a willing hand to change a light bulb, open a stubborn bottle top or deal with a household maintenance issue I no longer can manage. Always mindful of the need for current social distancing and other virus precautions, you arrive wearing suitable glove and mask protection ensuring that I have no need for concern. I am so lucky to live surrounded by such caring, thoughtful people. My sincere thank you.

EVEN BEFORE COVID-19 took over our medical community, my husband of 62 years was cared for by an amazing and thoughtful staff at the new Comox Valley Hospital. He passed in peace and I am so very thankful for all the women and men (cleaning people, food prep folks, aides, PTs, nurses of all levels, physicians and specialists and more) who are involved in the care of everyone who requires hospitalization. Words are not adequate enough thanks to you all.

THANK YOU TO THE cyclists who ride with a light flashing. I can see you clearly. Please to the cyclists who wear dark clothes, as you ride in the shadows, you disappear. I can’t see you. I respect the bike lanes, but keep in mind I am driving a ton of steel, please show a light.

A NEVER-ENDING BOUQUET of beautiful blooms to the Auxiliary For Comox Valley Healthcare. Their continued support of the Comox Valley Hospital Transitional Care Unit has enabled the Activity staff to continue to bring fun and joy to the residents on lockdown. We appreciate all that you do, many thanks from all of us on the fourth floor!

HEARTFELT THANKS TO THE postal workers! Especially to the (ever-so-patient) gals at the Lazo post office. You are always rock stars through the busiest times and this is no exception. Thank you!

SPRING FLOWERS TO THE Tree House on Cliffe for the Hero Wall! It brings a smile to my face every time I walk by. What a beautiful way to say thanks!

RECENTLY I BIKED TO Country Time market to pick up a few groceries I needed. Searching through my panniers, I realized I’d forgotten my wallet and told a man behind me to go ahead while I tried to contact my husband. When he realized I was going to abandon my groceries and head home, he offered to pay for them. “Someone paid for my order at Tim Horton’s the other day,” he told me. “Just pay it forward.” So thank you. And know that those present to witness it were inspired by your generosity, as are all of the friends I’ve shared the story with. One act can have an enormous ripple effect. Just imagine how many times your generosity will inspire others to do the same. Who knows who may be helped because of your act of kindness.

BOUQUET TO THE STAFF at the gas station in Black Creek who rescued my two small but pesky dogs from the highway and brought them back to my house. Twice. In the same day. No more running free doggies!

BOUQUETS OF SPRING FLOWERS to o the Kim family and their well-trained workers for reopening the Courtenay Return-It Centre May 4. It has become the busiest place in town! The process is slow but safe and handled with patience by both customers and staff. It is comforting to see members of the family working side-by-side with the employees. Many customers simply dropped off the refundable cans and bottles – may the staff enjoy many pizzas after they’ve sorted those bags

COURTENAY COUNCIL IS smelling like roses for keeping the Simms Park washrooms open to the public. I’m a tradesperson, and because of COVID-19 and social distancing, I can’t use my clients’ bathrooms. When I’m working in downtown Courtenay, I’m really grateful I don’t have to drive up to Superstore or Costco every time I have to pee.

THE MCLOUGHLIN GARDENS SOCIETY is replacing a roof on the outdoor studio and we appreciate the generosity of Peninsula Co-op in helping us with fundraising. A fallen tree branch made it an urgent maintenance requirement. Along with an anonymous donor, we are half way there. Peninsula Co-op’s strong sense of community partnership is much appreciated!

