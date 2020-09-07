Comox Valley Beefs & Bouquets for week of Sept. 9

Do you have someone to thank, or a peeve to get off your chest? Send it to BandB@comoxvalleyrecord.com

IN THE LAST TWO WEEKS our family has several times been run over by out of control dogs at the river and the lake. Sandwiches were snatched out of our hands, drinks spilled and our toddlers knocked over. The young children were terrified, left screaming and sobbing. In none of these cases did the owners pull the dogs off of us. If our family did this to yours it would be considered assault. If you can’t control your dogs, keep them on a leash at all times. The rest of us have the right to be safe. Also, pick up your dog’s feces. It is sickening to watch tiny humans step into these and then have to clean them up. You wouldn’t like human poop in your path so don’t leave your dog’s in ours.

HUGE BOUQUETS OF THANKS to Thrifty’s Crown Isle for diligently following Dr. Henry’s protocols, for their friendly professional help, their determination to keep us safe and their works stations spotless.

WE WOULD LIKE TO send a big bouquet of thanks to the Walmart in Courtenay, for implementing the wearing of masks whilst in the store and also for providing them for people who don’t have one! Way to go Walmart, maybe other stores should do the same.

MANY THANKS TO the Town of Comox and the Comox Fire Department for responding to my appeal to do something about the shopping carts being tossed over the Rotary Comox Harbour Promenade Walkway onto the breakwater. Three days after sending a letter to the mayor and town council, all nine stolen and vandalized carts and one bicycle, along with miscellaneous marine garbage, had been removed by the fire department. I am very grateful that the beautiful promenade and viewing platform no longer have these eyesores and irritants. It is hard to understand who would take pleasure in stealing and tossing shopping carts into the Comox Bay.

I AM A LITTLE heartbroken with whomever keeps taking the crocheted hearts that I made to put up along Cottonwood Lane walkway in Comox. It is disappointing to realize that after I first put them up someone felt that they had the right to take some for themselves. So I crocheted some more and again hung them from the trees. Less than a week later 3/4 of new ones had already been taken. I made them to hopefully make people smile and feel better as they walk the path. They were made for everybody to enjoy not just you. I will try again and make some more to fill in and I really hope they will be there for a long time to come. Please just enjoy the hearts and leave them for others to enjoy too. Thanks.

A BIG PILE OF stinky beef to the man in our neighbourhood who after 10 years, still uses his industrial-sized excavator on an almost daily basis. You singlehandedly make the neighbourhood borderline unlivable with your obsession with your machine. You refuse to maintain it, so all of us within hearing distance get to listen to the near constant banging, screeching and clanking as you play with your various piles of dirt and re-dig the same areas over and over again. After many years of personal conversations with neighbours and complaints filed with the regional district, you still refuse to be anything close to a considerate neighbour. Park it and take up golf. Your neighbours will thank you… or at least will stop thinking ill of you.

A HUGE BEEF and many flat tires to the driver in the dark-colored SUV heading down the Veterans Memorial Pkwy on Friday, Aug. 21. I know you saw the fawn trying to cross the road because you slowed down just enough to encourage the little guy to make a dash for it and then you hit him anyway and, after pausing briefly, left him writhing in agony in his own blood in the middle of the road. He was just a baby; still had some of his spots. Who does such a thing? You pathetic excuse for a human being, you. Please, Please, Please, people. Be aware of deer on our roads, and if you have to come to a full stop and hold up traffic for a few moments, just do it! I know I will never be able to get that terrible image out of my head.

TO THE LADY IN the fuchsia t-shirt walking her two dogs on the beach in front of Mack Laing land. Your blonde pit-bull might be “friendly” as he charged at me but there are more things for you to consider. For one, other people. They might be afraid of dogs or not like dogs. And what if I was walking my well-mannered dog by my side and your dog rushed at it? What if I was walking with my well-mannered dog and my grandchild and your dog rushed at us? Did you even have a leash (or a doggie bag)? Are you able to control your pit-bull? So be more considerate of others and quit giving other dog-owners a bad rap with your bad behaviour of letting your dog rush at people.

JUST A REMINDER TO those enjoying our wonderful outdoor pathways in the Valley…if not walking/running alone, please be courteous and form a single line when passing those coming toward you. Today I had two ladies in the middle of a two-metre wide path who didn’t even bother to move over even a bit. I had to stand in the bushes and one had the nerve to say ‘thank you for the space!’ Please be kind and considerate of your fellow walkers/runners. We still have a ways to go before safe distancing is a thing of the past.

(From Sept. 2)

I WAS WALKING THROUGH the Northeast Woods near the Comox city works yard recently. I was so embarrassed by the rude behaviour of a man around 45-50 years of age. His dog showed extreme aggression to a younger lady’s two dogs and she asked him to restrain his dog, immediately he said put your dog on a leash. She said “it’s an off-leash area and your dog is being aggressive.” He replied with very foul language. His dog was a black lab mix, very large dog called Rocky. Well now I could understand the dogs learned aggressive behaviour, from this foul person. I have been through this area for years and have never seen any such behaviour.

A HUGE BOUQUET of summer flowers and my thanks to Jacob and the service department at Comox Valley Toyota. I had a problem with my Toyota Prius and they solved it! This is real service. I am one happy customer.

BIG THANK YOU TO Brooke who delivers The Record to our neighbourhood in Royston. He is a great guy and never misses a delivery. Kudos from his lucky customers!

A BEAUTIFUL, INFINITE BOUQUET of shining diamonds to Graham’s Jewellers on 5th. There is no wonder why they are the most reputable jeweller in the valley.They took my vision of a family ring and created the most decadent piece of jewelry I now own! Thank you for being part of our memories and our futures.Your work is amazing and precious to myself and my family.

BIG BOUQUET TO THE Village of Cumberland for installing their new sani dump at Cumberland Park! Well done! Shame on the rest of the Comox Valley for promoting tourism/camping and having no sani dump facilities!

A BIG COMPASSIONATE AND CARING shout out to Jason Probyn for his wisdom and direction in arranging final wishes. He is a customer service specialist for sure! Makes you feel quite comfortable while tending to the business end of things. Couldn’t ask for a more professional consultation. Thank you Jason.

GIANT BOUQUETS OF GRATITUDE to the staff at Sunrise Vet clinic in Comox. Dr. Ruiz and the entire staff have been amazing in caring for our dog and have gone above and beyond in supporting our family.

MANY DOZENS OF ROSES and many thanks to the curators of the Comox Museum, Barbara and Marcia! They work tirelessly gathering, entering, categorizing and presenting information about the history of Comox. Their efforts to do all of this for all of us is commendable!

A BEAUTIFUL BOUQUET OF SUNFLOWERS to Evelyn at the Cummings Home. My work has taken me in and out of all the care homes in the Comox Valley and it gives me great pleasure to give this beautiful private care home a five-star rating. The care home is surrounded with beautiful flowers and the residents have the leisure of basking in the sun in the front yard or back yard. Also they have the freedom of going for lovely walks around the very quiet area. I needed to share this wonderful place which I might add has lovely, caring staff as well.

RECENTLY, MY URAL QUIT at the underpass out of Cumberland. A fellow on a Harley stops to assist. I let him know that help is on the way and thank you for stopping. Next, a trucker stopped taking a moment out of his work schedule. He was not able to assist and left me a much appreciated bottle of water. Soon a BCAA driver arrived. Very helpful as well and great service, above and beyond. Soon my Ural is on its way back to Cumberland. Point being we have people who mean well. They may not be able to help but their hearts are in the right place, the unsung heroes, when you feel down.

SOME DAYS WHEN I’M OUT and about in the Comox Valley I am not feeling all that well; either from the odd poor sleep, health issues and some of the usual aging issues. I just want to send out bouquets to others that if you catch my glance with a somewhat grim expression on my face it is not being directed to you in particular. Just wanted everyone to know especially the younger generation who may look at older people as being narrow-minded and against them. I am going to try to send a smile and kind eyes whenever I can to you even if I am inclined otherwise due to health issues.

I HAVE JUST RETURNED from a shopping trip and have decided that I will never return to the BC Government Liquor Store. None of the staff and perhaps five per cent of the customers were wearing masks. In contrast, the Thrifty’s Liquor Store staff and at least 50-60 per cent of the customers wear masks. A no-brainer these days.

