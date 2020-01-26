Communities in Bloom: Resolutions to make 2020 bloom

Along with work in the garden, Sicamous residents can help out with the annual banner project.

Kim Hyde of the Eagle Valley Arts Council and Vreny Bieri, an organizer with the Sicamous Banner project, show off the work produced by volunteer artists at the Red Barn Arts Centre on Sunday, March 31. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

It is the start of the New Year which typically causes all of us to reflect on the past year and consider our goals for the coming year. How many of you have the following resolutions or hopes for the coming year?

Get more exercise, eat better, save money, reduce stress, make a difference in your community or to the planet, make more connections and friends. Gardening, on your own or as part of a volunteer group like Communities in Bloom can include all these goals to improve your life.

Read More: In photos: Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet at Larch Hills

Read More: Habitat for Humanity ReStore planned for former Safeway location in Salmon Arm

Gardening is great exercise and can be a source of food to offset grocery bills as well as providing healthier food options. Beautiful landscaping and flowers lifts everyone’s mood and Japanese gardens and labyrinths can reduce stress and promote a sense of calm and well being.

Gardening is good for the planet as well. Clearing underbrush and debris reduces fuel for fires. Planting trees and shrubs helps to improve air quality and mitigate the effects of climate change. Planting pollinator friendly varieties supports bee and butterfly populations.

Growing extra produce or participating in the Harvest Registry can provide much needed fruits and vegetables to the food bank. The plant exchange and give away introduces you to members of the community and helps fill out your flower beds for free. The Community clean up is a great opportunity for the whole family to participate and make things look great.

Read More: In photos and video: Snow collapses cat shelter at Shuswap SPCA

Read More: Kobe Bryant killed in California helicopter crash: reports

One of the wonderful things about being part of a small community is the help and support you receive when you need it from residents and other groups. Communities in Bloom has wonderful partnerships with the Community Banner Project and the Eagle Valley Arts Council Barn Quilt project. This year the Community Banner Project has offered to do floral themed banners to assist Communities in Bloom in our effort to achieve a 5-bloom rating and to showcase the community as the hosts of this year’s provincial awards.

I am constantly delighted by the generosity and hard work of the people I have met volunteering in Sicamous. When I reflect on our accomplishments and the great projects we have planned, I look forward to what 2020 will bring.

Deb Heap, Communities in Bloom

debheap@hotmail.com