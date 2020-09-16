Communism not a threat, but transparency needed from local organizations

James Chumsa takes aim at those who wonder if Transition Cowichan and One Cowichan have a hidden agenda, being that of communism. “Groups states goals plainly on their websites: accusations of communism daft”.

I agree, communism died in Russia, as it did in China, after millions upon millions of people died of starvation. It didn’t work them, nor will it ever work. However, it did “work” for an “excuse” for the U.S.’s invasion of Vietnam, at least for the U.S. military industrial complex.

Therefore, to suggest that local groups posing such a “threat” is not only daft, it doesn’t make for good reasoning. However, the public has a right to know what these groups are all about, regardless of website statements. It’s what is not stated on those sites that should be of concern.

Following from from Chumsa’s letter; “One Cowichan wants to promote citizen engagement, local ecosystems, First Nation culture, among other things.”

Sounds reasonable, except what is NOT stated “among other things”. He fails to mention that One Cowichan badgered the board of the CVRD to declare a “climate emergency”, when in fact no such emergency exists in the CVRD. One Cowichan have since started demanding on following up action by the board of the CVRD on the now declared non climate emergency.

I have concerns that if they continue with their demands, the taxpayers of the CVRD will be paying the bill to fulfill those demands.

John Walker

Cobble Hill

