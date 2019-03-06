Commonsense approach to brouhaha

I really enjoyed your editorial in the Friday edition of the Penticton Western News. Nice to see a common sense approach to the Ottawa brouhaha.

Recently, Unifor, the auto workers union, was informed that GM would be pulling out of the Oshawa assembly plant and closing it ahead of the union contract expiration date. Inducements were offered to GM by both governments (provincial and federal) and the union itself. There are 2,400 jobs involved, for which they are fighting, tooth and nail, to preserve, so why shouldn’t SNC do everything in its power to preserve 9,000 jobs in Canada (1,000 in BC alone) and why shouldn’t gov’t help, if it can.

People are very naive if they think SNC is unique in the way it does business, locally and internationally. You can be sure governments around the world turn a blind eye when something is in the national interest, and, I know. Canada seems to think it is the world’s conscience but the sooner it grows up the better.

Tom Keogh

Penticton