Comments on the Rampage, Ms. O’Toole and electric chargers

Top comments from our readers on Facebook and the Northern View website

RE: Heart of Our City: Alison O’Toole

“Great teacher. Her drama class helped me to break out of my shell. “The Outsiders” great memories. Big thanks to you Miss O’Toole.”

Calvin Reece

READ MORE: GOING OFF SCRIPT

RE: Rampage comeback at home

“‘Violent’ how is this positive role modelling for the younger hockey players? I stopped going last year after watching a Rampage player continually punch the back of a player”s head as he was face down on the ice. Play hockey boys!!”

Carrie Thorpe

READ MORE: RAMPAGE COMEBACK AT HOME

RE: Electric charging stations

“For what, the .25 per cent of the population that actually owns an electric car? There’s one here in Houston (charge station) and I have yet to see it be used.”

Melissa Dawn

www.facebook.com