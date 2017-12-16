Comments on the Rampage, Ms. O’Toole and electric chargers

RE: Heart of Our City: Alison O’Toole
“Great teacher. Her drama class helped me to break out of my shell. “The Outsiders” great memories. Big thanks to you Miss O’Toole.”
Calvin Reece
RE: Rampage comeback at home
“‘Violent’ how is this positive role modelling for the younger hockey players? I stopped going last year after watching a Rampage player continually punch the back of a player”s head as he was face down on the ice. Play hockey boys!!”
Carrie Thorpe
RE: Electric charging stations
“For what, the .25 per cent of the population that actually owns an electric car? There’s one here in Houston (charge station) and I have yet to see it be used.”
Melissa Dawn
