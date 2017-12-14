COMMENTS: CFB Esquimalt’s Pacific Fleet Club holds many memories

Royal Canadian Navy Master Seaman Michele Schnob, vice-president of the mess committee, stands on the waterfront deck of the Pacific Fleet Club lounge. The multi-use building will close down and the club’s operations will be moved to the Naden side of CFB Esquimalt next spring, leaving many to lament its loss. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

CFB Esquimalt’s Pacific Fleet Club will be moving out of its prime waterfront location in the new year. (Victoria News, Dec. 8)

The News heard from a number of patrons via our Facebook page who have fond memories of the West Coast navy’s junior ranks mess.

Here’s some of those responses:

Silavwe Mwengu Simon: I was the handyman at the Fleet Club for 17 years or something like that. Miss the time you got your first mug for free and the food was better than the garbage I get at the local fancy downtown greasespoons (sic) disguised as restaurants.

Patricia Alexa: Many memories from my 20s; dances; played in a Ladies team; met my husband; had many fun times with friends. Won a prize from a dance once it was next to the last prize to choose from a live turkey or a set of glasses; I took the glasses.

Becky Clark: My wedding reception was there. Sad to know I can’t ever go back to the site of our first dance 🙁

Francelyn Bey: I worked at the Base Exchange out of high school … the naval fellas asking me to go for a drink there … to the Fleet Club … my folks soon saw to it that I didn’t keep that job for long!! … off to college I went!

