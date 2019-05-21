Comments by United Church pastor divisive

I was interested in your feature on raising the rainbow flag in Duncan which seemed to be all well and good, but for the remarks by United Church pastor Kieth Simmons who states “as the world slowly changes, maybe even the rest of Christianity can catch up.”

Is this type of divisive comment at an event that is supposed to be about tolerance and inclusivity really necessary? Mr. Simmons is well known for his intolerance toward people who disagree with him on social issues and routinely attempts to shame and demonize the residents of Duncan who hold opinions different than his own.

Now, the self-righteous Mr. Simmons has apparently appointed himself arbiter of all things Christian and those who don’t follow his opinions are loathsome and backward. Wow! Just wow!

Mark Williams

Duncan