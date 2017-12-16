COLUMNS: Time to start preparing meal plan for holiday dinner

NDP Premier John Horgan must have had a difficult time on deciding what to do with the Site C Dam.

He told the NDP and Greens that he would not let the project go forward and, guess what? He did.

Andrew Weaver, leader of the Green Party, wasn’t happy with Horgan’s decision.

I wonder what changed his mind besides the current fiscal damage it would have created if he had shut the project down? Christy Clark must have rubbed her hands with glee when she heard what Horgan did on Site C. I wonder if she will send the NDP leader a Christmas card?

In other politics, Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb didn’t surprise many people when he said that he would run for another term as mayor. Cobb has done a good job — especially with the fire situation.

I wonder how many of the council will decide to run again in the elections next year? Maybe they will also send Christmas cards to potential voters.

If you are sending Christmas cards or presents you better get on it soon.

With the happy season upon us it’s time to think about some of food you will be serving for Christmas dinner. Here’s a nice salad recipe:

Winter salad

• 1/4 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup maple syrup

• 3 tbs white wine vinegar

• 2 tbsp minced shallot

• 2 tsp sugar

• 1/2 cup of vegetable oil

• 2 packages of salad greens

• 2 medium apples thinly sliced with a squeeze of lemon

• 1 cup of cranberries

• 1 cup pecan halves chopped

• 1/4 cup thinly-sliced red onion

In a small bowl combine the first five ingredients. Whisk in the oil.

Put the salad in a bowl and, just before serving, pour enough salad dressing over the vegetables. There should be enough sauce for another salad, after Christmas.

Now you have a salad. How about something nice to drink?

Hot Chocolate Christmas Drink

• 2 cups milk

• 2 tbsp sugar

• 1 1/2 tbsp hot chocolate powder

• 1/4 tsp cinnamon

• pinch of nutmeg

• 1 ounce of Kahlua coffee liquor

• mini marshmallows for serving

In a medium saucepan combine milk, sugar, hot chocolate powder, cinnamon and nutmeg. Cook over low heat until blended. This should take about two to three minutes.

Serve immediately and garnish with mini marshmallows.

It is so nice to have good food for Christmas.

Remember to shop local this festive season.

Bye for now and Goood Cooking.

Ken Wilson is a freelance columnist with the Tribune/Weekend Advisor.