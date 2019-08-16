Columnist dismisses my children’s future

Dear Editor,

After reading Tom Fletcher’s [Northern Sentinel, August 8] column, I question his understanding of the urgency of the climate crisis.

Dismissing that urgency despite the overwhelming scientific consensus is reckless and insulting to our communities and our children. The reality is that we are indeed in a climate emergency.

We continue to see unprecedented extreme climate events around the globe – including a recent announcement that July 2019 was the hottest month ever recorded globally.

Huge wildfires are burning in the Siberian Arctic. Paris smashed temperature records by hitting 42.6 C on July 25, and Greenland ice is melting at a record pace. Scientists can now link such extreme events directly to human-caused climate change.

Clearly we must act as if this were an emergency, rather than kicking the can to the next generation. We need to ramp up our transition to renewable energy, greatly improve energy efficiency, and better care for our forests and farmlands.

This needs to happen here in Canada and around the world. There is no silver bullet, but economists agree that carbon pricing needs to be at the core of any credible climate plan.

I suggest Mr. Fletcher propose real solutions to the climate crisis. No action is not an option. When voting in the upcoming federal election, my children’s future will be my priority.

Laura Sacks

Castlegar, B.C.