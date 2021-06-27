COLUMN: Welcome Quesnel newcomers who moved during a pandemic

Lots of people (like Observer editor Cassidy Dankochik) moved to Quesnel during COVID-19

Well looking at the forecast for this weekend there can be no doubt that we are officially in summer.

For someone who is unlikely to wear shorts on hot days, I won’t be short of opportunities to break them out this week. Friday, Saturday and Sunday are all forecasted to be over 30 degrees and sunny.

While the weather is heating up, so are the summer events. My calendar for July is filling up quickly, with events coming in quick.

Usually such things are just another day at the office for a community newspaper reporter/editor/photographer, but it’s so heartening to see outdoor events on my calendar.

We’ve also got transportation coming back to normal, with the return of flights and the Rocky Mountaineer to Quesnel. I moved here in August of 2020, and have yet to see a passenger plane or train make a stop inside Quesnel.

I wonder if others are in the same boat as me?

Newcomers to our town were stuck in quarantine, waiting for the pandemic to end.

So if you see someone new at events this summer, make the effort to reach out. It’s been over a year of turmoil for many people, who may have been isolated from their usual social circle.

I’m hoping to meet some new people this summer as I get more out and about throughout the year.

My introduction article was almost a year ago, but my words are the same – if you see me at an event with a camera around my neck, feel free to walk up and say hi.

Let’s make this a memorable summer for all the right reasons.

