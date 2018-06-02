COLUMN: Vows exchanged, chaos reigns

Everything you ever wanted to know about weddings

Being the only unmarried staff at the library, I was shocked when I was asked to write about spring weddings.

My partner was equally as shocked, if not more when I started bringing home wedding planning books for writing inspiration.

After a long conversation assuring him that I am not expecting a ring anytime soon and I haven’t lost my mind by planning a wedding that doesn’t exist, I was finally ready to start thinking about what I was going to write.

Despite never having my own, I actually have quite a bit of experience when it comes to weddings. I don’t say this because I have spent many Sundays binge watching Say Yes to the Dress, Four Weddings and pretty much any other wedding reality TV show, but because I have worked a few different flower shops throughout the Okanagan and received a certificate in floral design from Okanagan College.

The sight of the first buds starting to bloom in springtime instantly reminds me that wedding season has come once again and the constant barrage of wedding invitations filling my mailbox serves as an even bigger reminder.

Just one lovely whiff of that fresh, spring flower fragrance is enough to start me thinking lace, tiered cakes and of course, diamonds!

It seems that something strange happens when a girl becomes engaged.

I’ve seen some of my friends transform from normal, well-balanced young women into wide-eyed, terror-stricken bridezillas.

For someone who is not as wedding-obsessed as I am, the thought of planning and executing such an event may seem like a daunting task. Fortunately, we have literally hundreds of books at the library on all sorts of different aspects when it comes to the big day.

Everything from all-in-one guides found in The Everything Wedding Book by Katie Martin and The Wedding Expert: 400 Things You Need to Know to Plan your Big Day by Bettie Bradley to more specific details such as Grow your Own Wedding Flowers by Georgie Newbery and The Art of the Wedding Cake by Mary Anne Pirro.

In the end, it’s your day, not anyone else’s.

Whatever you choose for your special day, just remember that the special bond between you and your partner and a commitment to your life together is what really counts.

Kayley Robb is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library, flower designer and diamond-dreamer.