COLUMN: Vaccination plan will affect travellers

Before I begin this week's report, I would like to confirm my long-standing policy of not commenting on the personal decisions of other Members of Parliament remains.

Thus I will not be commenting on Prime Minister Trudeau’s vacation trip to Tofino on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation last week.

Instead, I will pass on the Prime Minister’s comments: “Travelling on September 30th was a mistake and I regret it” as the Prime Minister apologized for his actions in this matter.

Another announcement from Ottawa this week are further details and clarification on the federal government’s mandatory vaccination plan for domestic air, sea and train travel.

Starting on Oct. 30, all travellers will be required to be fully vaccinated before boarding planes, trains or marine vessels that are federally regulated. At this point in time, I am told this will not apply to B.C. Ferries.

Also all members of the federal public service, including organizations such as the RCMP, CBSA, Canada Post and others, will be expected to have similar mandatory vaccination policies in place.

The Prime Minister has indicated that criteria will be announced regarding exemptions for medical or religious reasons by the end of October.

At the time of my writing this report, both the House of Commons and Senate will be required to implement their own mandatory vaccination policies, although MPs and Senators will not be exempt from the travel restrictions without a valid exemption.

In the interests of full disclosure, I am fully vaccinated and encourage others to be fully vaccinated if they are not already.

My question this week: Do you support these mandatory vaccination policies?

Dan Albas is the Member of Parliament-elect for the riding of Central Okanagan Similkameen Nicola.

