Column: This holiday season, support a local artist

As we enter the season of gift giving and getting, now is the perfect time to support our local artists and artisans.

The mid-Island is known as an arts and crafts hotbed and this is the time of year many creators are at their most prolific as they anticipate the annual rush of holiday shopping. Knowing their audience, they will be stocked with items big and small, functional and decorative.

At a time when it’s so easy to purchase items from afar online or get everything one needs at a large, one-stop retailer, it is more important than ever to support those who contribute so much to the local area’s character, identity and economy.

It might be easy to take Nanaimo’s substantial artistic presence for granted, but without a supportive following it cannot last forever. While there are some craft hobbyists who produce work part time, many artists in the region are professionals who rely on their art as a needed source of income. They are dedicated and hard-working individuals and if Nanaimo residents wish to continue living in a place known for its creative industry, Christmastime offers them an opportunity to put their money where their mouths are.

And our artists and artisans are making themselves easy to find by coming together regularly to show their work en masse. This past weekend the 25th Kris Kringle Craft Market took over Beban Park social centre and there are still many more craft shows on the coming weekends as Christmas nears.

From Nov. 22 to 24 artists south of Nanaimo are holding their Cedar Yellow Point Artisan Tour for the 30th year, while in other parts of the city, craft fairs take place at Dover Bay Secondary School, the German Cultural Centre and the Nanaimo Yacht Club.

The week after that Frank Ney Elementary School hosts its craft fair and artists from around the city will be holed up in downtown storefronts for the 20th Nanaimo Art Walk.

Further ahead, the Handmade for the Holidays market comes to Nanaimo District Secondary School on Dec. 7 and 8 and the following weekend the Vancouver Island Market is hosted by Nanaimo North Town Centre.

These are only a few of the larger events happening the the coming weeks in which artists and artisans will be present to meet with shoppers and discuss their work. From my experience artists are eager to explain their practice and process to those who show interest. In the case of the Art Walk and the Artisan Tour, some participants will even offer demonstrations for curious onlookers.

Gift shopping can sometimes be a tedious, agonizing exercise, wandering from store to store foraging for presents for friends and family members who are impossible to shop for. Buying from an artist is a far more personal experience and one is more likely to find a gift that is new, different, interesting and has a story behind it. Everyone benefits.

As someone who’s looking add a little more colour and character to my own living space, I’ll be looking for the answer at Christmas craft sales.

In the generous spirit of the season, I suggest we all think about our local artists, artisans and craft makers when we sit down to fill out our holiday wish and shopping lists.

arts@nanaimobulletin.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter