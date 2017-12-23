Column: The story of Snowball

By Hank Shelley, Observer contributor

Our story begins on the logging road running east from White lake, encompassing steep mountain terrain, ’til another network of roads bring one out to Eagle Bay.

It’s home to a large variety of wildlife. There is also a large trap line owned by Raye Brook. Although fur prices have been low, these past few seasons, Raye enjoys his cozy cabin, setting a snare or two to catch a squirrel or weasel, possibly a bobcat that visits his cubbies. (a small hut made of branches/sticks). A lot of hunters and outdoorsy folk travel the road in November to hunt or visit little Herman Lake.

Low and behold, on checking a cubby set set one very cold early December morning, there was a large shaggy white dog, caught by a toe in a trap.

Not sure how the dog would react to being set free, Raye threw his heavy jacket over the animals head then proceeded to release it.The big dogs response was to wag its tail, delighted to see a person.

Not hurt, (leg hold traps must have a platis/rubber encasing the jaws) it tagged along to the truck and happily jumped in. It was as friendly as a pet coon, and Raye dubbed him Snowball.

A young couple were seen driving a small Toyota truck with a large white dog on the back a few days before. A friend who likes big dogs befriended Snowball, and he found a good home in Chilliwack We all love our pets, including dogs. There’s nothing like the joy, then suspended heartache….of a puppy? Companionship, devotion, love and affection out weigh the regret, I suppose.

As our dogs age, we wonder/worry, about how we will deal with the day, old age creeps in. Meantime we will enjoy our dogs, full filling our lives with joy!

Finding the perfect Christmas gift – that chartreuse fishing lure you gave to your wife last year, because it was her favorite color. You were not out there searching for the perfect gift, but goofing off in your favorite tackle store telling lies with the boys, and the lure was a sop to what folks call your conscience.

The pleasure of a gift is in the giving, so buy her a cuddly soft blanket, or nice warm socks, in sacrifice of the deed you did last season.

Merry Christmas!