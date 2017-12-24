COLUMN: Take the time to reach out to those who need help this Christmas

By Neil Dubord, Delta Police Department

As we draw closer to Christmas, the streets are busy, the shops are full, restaurants are buzzing and there is an energy in the air as we prepare for some time with family and loved ones.

While Christmas creates joy and happiness for many, there are some who experience a heightened sense of sadness or loneliness at this time of year.

I always brag about what an amazing community this is and I see it in the generosity of others: volunteers who deliver Christmas hampers, community dinners hosted by local churches, students collecting food for the food bank, and the list goes on. We are a community that cares about each other and no one should feel lonely or isolated at Christmas time.

It is my Christmas wish that everyone reading this takes the time to reach out to some you know who may need some support. It could be a neighbour, or a co-worker, or a family member from out of town who would love to hear your voice.

The Christmas season can consume us with an ever-growing list of things to do and stuff to buy, but take a moment amidst the busyness and bring a smile to someone’s face. This is the true meaning of Christmas.

From the Delta Police family to yours, Merry Christmas and happy holidays!

Neil Dubord is the Delta Police Department’s chief constable. He joined the DPD on June 29, 2015 after three years as chief of the Metro Vancouver Transit Police and 25 years with the Edmonton Police Service where he was the Deputy Chief in charge of Community Policing Bureau.