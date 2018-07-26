Column: summer with the hospital auxiliary

Marlene Connell

Observer Contributor

Warm summer days – things appear to slow down, however, the hospital auxiliary continues to work hard to keep all our programs running.

First, we would like to congratulate Debbie Strang, Hospital Administrator on being chosen as Northern Health’s Hero for 2018 at the annual BC Healthcare Awards ceremony. There is an excellent video on YouTube outlining her achievements, well worth looking at.

Summer brought us visitors as well. Tim Sader, Communications Director and Ana Valene, videographer from BCAHA (B.C. Association of Healthcare Auxiliaries), are preparing a video of various auxiliaries for their upcoming 100th anniversary as well as the annual convention to be held in Prince George in 2019. We were the first auxiliary in the north to be filmed. This included interviews with some of our members as well as many shots and information from around the hospital. They spent about five hours with us. It was a very rewarding experience for us as to able to showcase our accomplishments to date, as well as our future goals.

Later, Marge Anderson, new president of the BCAHA stopped on her tour of northern auxiliaries. She was able to get a look at our shop as well as some of our programs. Marge was open to any questions we had concerning our association and benefits of belonging to the BCAHA. It gave us a chance to put a face to someone we may only meet through correspondence or conventions, both for her and ourselves. She went away with one of our new G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital pamphlets. Feel free to pop into our shop and pick one up if you yourself are interested.

As you enjoy your summer with family and friends, don’t forget to stop in at our shop in the hospital. Although we don’t have regular meetings over the summer, you can always get an application from our shop or give me a call to chat about who we are and what we do.

Marlene Connell is the President of the G.R. Baker Hospital Auxiliary.

