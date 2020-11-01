COLUMN: Spend some time helping others in your community

These volunteer opportunities are complied by Volunteer Victoria.

The BC Association for Living Mindfully (BCALM) is a non-profit society dedicated to facilitating mindfulness-based stress management and self-compassion in homes, schools, and workplaces across BC. Are you looking for an opportunity to gain leadership experience, volunteer for a progressive wellness organization, and make a difference in the community? We are currently looking for a Treasurer to join our Board of Directors. The ideal candidate holds a CPA or other recognized accounting designation or equivalent experience with corporate and/or not-for-profit financial management. If interested, please email your cover letter and resume to bcalmhr@protonmail.com by November 20, 2020. For more information about this volunteer opportunity visit the BCALM website at bcalm.ca

Oak Bay Volunteer Services is recruiting Shopping and Delivery Volunteers to bring much needed groceries and medication to seniors and others with health vulnerabilities. Volunteers share 1-2 hours a week with clients and make a life changing impact. While this is a contactless service during COVID -19, volunteers and clients develop a rapport through friendly conversations over the phone during shopping list development as well as at the time of delivery. To learn more, please visit oakbayvolunteers.org or call Ruth Platts at 250-595-1034.

Langham Court Theatre is a non profit community theatre society that has been providing entertainment to Southern Vancouver Island for over 90 years. We are currently looking for volunteers to sit on our Board of Directors. Training & orientation is provided by current Board members and time commitment is between 2-6 hours per month – work from home while attending ZOOM meeting. More information can be found at langhamtheatre.ca.

Sendial Volunteer Shopping Program (Thrifty Foods) is the program that does the shopping for customers who cannot easily shop independently. We are seeking kind and caring volunteers – Admirals Walk location – Wednesday mornings. Volunteers are needed to shop grocery orders. Attention to detail is required and grocery product knowledge is an asset. For info: 250-544-1234 or e-mail sendial@thriftyfoods.com.

HeroWork is about to undertake a Radical Renovation for the YMCA Young Mom’s Program at the Kiwanis Victoria Family Centre. We need general volunteers for light demo, painting prep, flooring work, putting up fixtures, exterior painting, landscaping, etc. No experience required and all training will be on-site prior to starting a task. All COVID safety precautions will be in place. Please go to herowork.com/volunteer to get involved. Thank you!

Abbeyfield House St. Peters Society, a 12 resident independent seniors living facility with the goal to enrich the lives of our seniors and help them maintain their independence, is looking for a volunteer Board member. Training is provided by other Board members with one meeting per month and additional duties based on your specific role on the Board. For more information, please e-mail info@abbeyfieldstpeters.org or call 250-479-6140.

Victoria Disability Resource Centre, a cross-disability, grassroots NFP organization run by and for persons with disabilities, is currently seeking a volunteer Board Treasurer. The Treasurer is the custodian of VRDC funds and is accountable to the membership for the Board of Director’s adherence to its fiduciary responsibilities. Time commitment is approximately five hours per month and training/Board orientation package is available. For more information, please contact Wendy Cox, Executive Director at 250-595-0044 ext. 107. Thank you.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Victoria, representing locally Canada’s leading child & youth mentoring charity, is currently seeking a volunteer ‘marketplace appraiser’. The online marketplace exists to help fund local Big Brother Big Sister programs for children & youth and the main volunteer task would be appraising the value of donated vintage, collectable, art, household and other items using critical thinking, Google and other tools. On-site training is provided and strict health & safety measures are in place. 25+ to volunteer and time can vary, Monday to Thursday between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Please call Kait Logue at 250-475-1117 ext. 40 to get involved. Thank you.

Wear2Start Society helps self-identified women overcome barriers to success. Do you enjoy fashion and helping people look their best? Wear2Start is looking for volunteer Boutique Consultants. These volunteers provide a safe welcoming environment and help clients to choose clothing and accessories. An orientation and training session will be conducted on-line by the Boutique Coordinator followed by on-shift training with your team. All COVID-19 safety protocols will be in place. To get involved, please contact Janine Shea at 250-472-9327.

Victoria News