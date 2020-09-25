COLUMN: Spend some time helping others in your community

These volunteer opportunities are complied by Volunteer Victoria.

Habitat Victoria is recruiting for ReStore Product Specialists at the Westshore ReStore and Uptown ReStore. These volunteers act as ambassadors for Habitat Victoria and provides product specific knowledge to customers in the ReStore. Volunteers in this position come with specific knowledge of the products we sell, whether it be antiques and collectables, tools, furniture, building supplies, housewares, or paint. To apply, contact Jenessa at volunteer@habitatvictoria.com or call 250-480-7688 ext. 106.

Victoria Therapeutic Riding Association, working to provide a therapeutic riding program for children and adults with disabilities that enriches their well-being, is looking for a ZOOM/AGM volunteer. The board is planning the 2020 AGM to be virtual and would benefit from a volunteer that has advanced knowledge and skills with ZOOM meetings. Time commitment, one hour per week and on the day, Saturday, Nov. 14 in morning. Interested in this wonderful opportunity? Please call Mike at 250-858-6723 for more info.

James Bay Community School Society, that runs the James Bay Community Centre, is looking for a ceramic/flatware sanitation technician volunteer for our 55+ dinners. Our cook does a great job of cooking up a mess of pots and pans and we are looking for a qualified or not so qualified sudsbuster to plunge in and help clean it all up. Training is provided. Two hour time commitment each session – weekday daytime, weekend evening. For more details, please call Susan Trail at 250-389-1470.

John Howard Society – KidStart Volunteer Mentors program (must be 19+ to volunteer.) Be a supportive friend and go on fun adventures! KidStart is a volunteer mentor program for kids 6-18, who have been impacted by the justice system. Mentors and youth engage in fun activities once a week for 3 hours. Mentors have fun with their mentee, provide emotional support, consistency, and are a positive role model. Call 250-386-3428 or apply at www.kidstart.ca/volunteer.

International Metaphysical Academy works to inspirit individuals to acquire new knowledge, self-reflect, discover the good within themselves and others, and apply this knowledge with courage and responsibility in everyday life. They are currently looking for a volunteer newsletter Editor, someone who enjoys metaphysical studies, likes to work directly with ED and can work from home. Flexible time. Interesting material. Great people to work with. Go to www.metaphysicalacademy.com for more info and please call or e-mail Anneli at anneli@metaphysicalacademy.com 250-472-0909 to apply.

The Garry Oak Meadow Preservation Society (GOMPS) is looking for “Nursery Volunteers”. Volunteers will contribute to the growing of native endangered Garry Oak seedlings performing duties at our outdoor nursery such as: weeding & repotting as well as sorting testing & planting acorns. Training is provided and commitment is every other Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m. Please e-mail Mariah Wittkamp at volunteer.gomps@gmail.com for more info.

Leadership Victoria is looking for a volunteer to assist in producing regular podcasts. This podcast will highlight local leaders and showcase the experience and ideas that made them successful. The successful ‘volunteer producer’ ideally will have previous experience in audio recordings, supporting the host/guests, and researching background information for the host. Can volunteer remotely. Time commitments are flexible. Please call Leadership Victoria ED Mark Crocker at 250-385-6088 to get involved.

Learning Through Loss – an agency that designs and delivers grief and loss education and supportive programs to youth — is seeking a volunteer “Board Administrative Assistant” to assist with and conduct a range of administrative duties in support of the Board. Previous Board & non-profit experience would be an asset. If you have 5-10 hours a month to dedicate, have a passion for supporting youth, and would like to join a dynamic organization that is growing, we would like to hear from you. Please contact James Amarelo at 778-677-3882 for more information. Thank you!

Shekinah Homes Society – working to help people with developmental disabilities flourish by creating lovely homes & opportunities to grow within a caring community – is looking for a volunteer “Building Maintenance” person. An experienced tradesperson willing to give four hours per week to support basic home maintenance projects would be the ideal volunteer. Please contact Corinne McGregor at 250-595-1014 for more info.

