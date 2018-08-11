Column: seniors vulnerable because of Facebook

Local columnist on how Facebook is being used to ask seniors for money, and other local goings on

Ruth Scoullar

Observer Contributor

On behalf of all the seniors who attended the luncheon on Seniors Day in the Park, Thursday July 16 during Billy Barker Days, a great big thank you to the many sponsors who made it all possible.

Thanks for the seniors who came out to enjoy music from the stage, meet old friends, and make new ones. For the most part, Mother Nature behaved; but sometimes she tends to get carried away with pulling out all the stops controlling weather. Having to do without the Billy Barker Days Festival last year when it was cancelled due to wildfires made us appreciate it all even more. Many thanks to all who were responsible for keeping it alive and well.

Seniors vulnerable because of Facebook

I hesitated writing about this personal experience, but there may be other seniors that made regular contributions some years ago and are being tracked down through Facebook.

I was pleased yet surprised that a boy in Nairobi that we supported for many years through Foster Parents Plan got in touch and we’ve often written back and forth.

I do not have Facebook personally, but it’s easy to find someone that way. And now he is grown up and asking for money.

Previously through Foster Parents Plan our letters went to a clearing house in Ottawa, I believe, before being sent to him. There was the same procedure for his letters.

We were instructed not to say too much about the area we lived in at that time. The main thing was to let them know that someone cared about their wellbeing. I’m wondering if this is happening to other people.

Smoke making a difference

Once again it may be difficult for some seniors and others with breathing problems to be outdoors for any length of time when the air is full of smoke. When you don’t see a neighbour puttering around his flower bed as usual, perhaps a phone call or a visit to check on them would be advisable. That is one thing about the summer – everything in the garden seems to demand attention and prompts us to get out early in the day. We continue to hope for rain and resume a normal routine.

Why do I walk?

Why do I walk? ‘Tain’t no mystery.

Wanna have good medical history.

Doctor told me walk-in’s great.

Helps them blood cells circulate.

Great for the lungs, great for the ticker.

Can’t nothin’ getcha in better shape quicker.

Feels so healthy, feels so sweet,

Pumpin’ my arms and flappin’ my feet.

Moldin’ my muscles, firmin’ my form.

Pantin’ like a pack mule sweatin’ up a storm.

Keeps me youthful, keeps me loose.

Tightens my tummy and shrinks my caboose.

Beats bein’ lazy. Why do I walk? Maybe I’m crazy!

-Ed Cunningham

Ruth Scoullar is a regular contributor to the Observer.