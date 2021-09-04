COLUMN: Reminiscing on the return of extra-curriculars to schools

Cassidy Dankochik is the Editor of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer

By the time this paper hits newsstands in Quesnel, we will be under a week away from the start of the school year.

It’s crazy how fast this summer flew by for me, and I’m sure most parents feel the same way.

For kids, even though it won’t be a return to full normal, hopefully it will be a return to somewhat normal.

When I was in high school, I was a club kid. Drama, Reach for the Top, student council, enviro club, band — There was rarely a lunch hour where I wasn’t busy doing something.

The pandemic’s affect on schooling was harsh, but an underrated concern could be the loss of extra-curricular activities.

Hopefully with relaxed rules through this wave of the pandemic, kids can get back to sports, clubs and all of the fun things that made school enjoyable for me.

I would encourage every high school student to join as many clubs and extra-curricular activities as possible.

While I didn’t take much into my full-adult life from my classes (I thought I was going to be an engineer through high school), the extra-curricular activities allowed me to become a more well-rounded person.

Speaking of, if a student wants to see their activities or events featured in the Observer, or just talk about writing, feel free to email me editor@quesnelobserver.com, or even message me on Twitter, @GimliJetsMan.

