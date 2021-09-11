COLUMN: Quesnel Observer candidate questionnaires a good tool for voters

Cassidy Dankochik is the editor of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer

Who do you want to represent you in Ottawa in the next sitting of Parliament in Ottawa?

The answer to that question was inside the Observer published on Sept. 8. From pages 10 – 15 of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer, you will find answers to four questions, curated by the journalists working in Vanderhoof, Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Thanks to all the candidates for working on such a tight schedule, as the Labour Day holiday put a stress on our deadline, meaning they had to come up with answers on a quick deadline.

I may be biased, but I weigh the ability to communicate in such tight confines of a newspaper deadline as a major factor when I decide who to vote for in any election.

A 200-word limit sounds like a lot, but I know from experience it can be a challenge to fit effective communication into such a tight window.

For the journalists, deciding on four questions left many unasked in this format. It’s an even bigger challenge as the campaign develops. The main issue of the election could yet to be revealed as of writing this column.

For any questions we had to leave on the chopping block, the candidates will be live and in-person in Quesnel on Wednesday, Sept. 8 at the Legion, for an all-candidates forum put on by the Quesnel and District Chamber of Commerce.

What is the most important issue you will be considering when marking your ballot in the 2021 federal election?

As always, my inbox is open at editor@quesnelobserver.com.

Voters across Canada will be marking their ballots on Sept. 20, as well as before via mail and pre-election polling stations.

