Delta Police Chief Neil Dubord. (Delta Police Department photo)

COLUMN: Moment of compassion shows what makes Delta police special

Chief Neil Dubord shares a letter from a resident about their recent interaction with DPD officers

By Neil Dubord, Delta Police Department

Responding to the scene of a death is part of the job for all first responders. We go about our duties at the scene, ensuring any evidence is secured, identifying the victim, dealing with family notifications, and more. I have worked in policing for a lot of years and I can safely say I have experienced almost everything. But when I heard about what happened last week, it stopped me in my tracks.

Our officers responded to a sudden death. A man was out walking his dog and collapsed, having had a massive heart attack. Paramedics attempted to revive him to no avail. And as with any scene like this, all first responders were busy doing their jobs. But when I received a letter from the victim’s brother about the action our Delta Police officers took, it underscored for me just how special the people who work here are. This is what he wrote:

Dear Chief Dubord,

My brother Scotty Thomson had a heart attack in Ladner on July 1st. It has been a busy and confusing week as you can imagine, but some things need to be said even amongst all the emotion, duties and work.

Arriving at the scene I was impressed at how secured and safe it felt. Certainly a tragedy had occurred but the officers in charge had laid a blanket of calm all around and order had been restored. Secondly I was invited in to the scene, not pushed or pulled and I was allowed to absorb the scene at a rate I could handle. My family also felt this.

The paramedics came to me and apologized for not succeeding but I knew by their tone that they did all that they could and my brother had died. The three officers were again most understanding and as victim services arrived one of the officers escorted us all up to my brother’s condominium: widow, family and friends. All knew he was in charge. Information was exchanged and we descended back to the lane-way where my brother lay. Soon the coroner arrived and my brother was prepared for transport.

Now something amazing happened. My brother had been walking his dog and at the scene she was always, innocently under foot. But at this point a constable from the Delta Police at the scene bent down and picked up my brother’s dog, Pepper, and allowed her to see and smell my brother Scotty’s face. This sublime act seemed to allow his passing. Pepper, having said her farewell, once again on the ground, trotted away. It was the mark of the DPD, it was the mark of the man, it was the mark of humanity. I thought I’d pass it on.

Thank you,

Jamie Thomson.

That small act of kindness and compassion for a grieving family and a confused pet will forever be remembered. And it is why I am so proud of our police officers and the Delta Police Department.

Neil Dubord is the chief constable of the Delta Police Department.

