COLUMN: Making a wildlife smart community

DAVID WHITE

Conflict with wildlife often seems like a personal thing. When your garden or lawn is dug up, your fruit is ravaged, garbage is strewn, it feels like nature is targeting you personally. When our hard work and property is damaged we naturally get hot under the collar and want to bring the wrath of Zeus down on whatever has caused the offense.

All property owners have felt this at one time or another, but the truth is that the creature that caused the offense has nothing personal against you. It is seeking shelter, food or water, and in the course of providing these same things for ourselves, we inadvertently provide them for skunks, raccoons, bears and deer. As property owners, we need to rise above feelings of retribution and instead focus on managing whatever attracted the wildlife in the first place.

Rurally, where properties are expansive it is easier to control all the three factors that might bring these creatures in close. But in Nelson where human population density is high and properties small, we need to be aware of our attractants for the sake of our neighbours as well as ourselves.

One neighbour may provide shelter under their shed, the next neighbour may provide food due to unmanaged compost or fruit and another neighbour may provide water by way of a pond or fountain. Animals will seek out the necessities of life in areas where they exist, but won’t bother with an area that provides them with nothing.

Try to work with your neighbours to create neighborhoods that are free from wildlife attractants. Create action groups or committees to discuss and review potential areas of risk. Some neighbourhoods already participate in online groups or email lists to discuss issues. Also use the WildSafeBC program for personal or group education and property assessments for free advice on best practices and actions that can be taken.

Eliminating conflict with wildlife is both a personal and a community effort. Taking smart action will eliminate conflict and the feeling of being a victim or target of roving wildlife.

If you wish to discuss any other issues regarding wildlife, contact the WildSafeBC co-ordinator, David White by email at nelson@wildsafebc.com or call 250-505-6007.

If you are experiencing a conflict with wildlife please call the Conservation Officer Service, RAPP Line at 1-877-952-7277.

WildSafeBC gratefully acknowledges the support of the program by the Ministry of Environment, the Columbia Basin Trust, the City of Nelson, and Areas E and F of the Regional District of the Central Kootenay.