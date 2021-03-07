COLUMN: Keep it up Quesnel

Cassidy Dankochik joined the Observer’s staff in Aug. of 2020 by way of Gimli, Altona, and Flin Flon, Manitoba. (Photo by Tracey Roberts)

I’m beginning to feel optimistic about the near future.

Speaking those words into existence feels like a hockey commentator mentioning a goalie is working on a shutout with five minutes left in the third period, but it’s true. (Now excuse me while I knock on wood.)

It’s been nearly 12 months since the COVID-19 pandemic cut down many of our favourite pastimes and holidays, and a few of them in 2021 have already been cancelled, but I think the end is in sight.

But that means it’s all the more important to keep up what we’ve been doing. The final push could be the key one, as our most vulnerable population becomes protected from the virus.

As more and more vaccines come online, we’ll feel more and more comfortable doing riskier things. I’m not going to stand on my soapbox and yell at people to not manage their own risks. If the government approves an activity, then people are going to do that activity.

But let’s hold off on the mass celebrations.

I’ve thought vaccines could aggressively come online, and everyone could get a needle in their arm sooner than we think. With the impending approval of two more vaccines, and B.C. announcing plans to vaccinate everyone who wants to by July, it’s time to enter the final stretch of this marathon (if you’ll excuse the clumsily stitched together sports metaphors).

In the meantime, let’s all try to enjoy this bit of spring before it inevitably turns into one more blast of winter.

Cassidy Dankochik is the editor of the Quesnel Cariboo Observer

READ MORE:

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

@GimliJetsMan

cassidy.dankochik@quesnelobserver.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Quesnel Cariboo Observer