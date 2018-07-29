COLUMN: Judgemental attitude about poverty continuing

We still have a way to go in helping some residents understand relationships with food bank clients

By far the most common and heartwarming questions I am asked as president of the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre Society arise from people’s sincere concern for those in need.

Questions like “Is there anything you need that we can help with?”

Many more people will simply place a cheque in our hands with a statement like “You are doing great work, here is a something to help.”

Summerland almost always exceeds our expectations.

Our recent Christmas in June fundraiser is an example. Our board of directors embraced the idea because of a reduction in community donations last year.

Our goal was to raise $10,000. Summerland responded with donations totalling $22,000. Community donations pay our annual grocery bill of just over $40,000, providing canned and packaged staples, fresh vegetables, meat, eggs and cheese. Remuneration for our Resource Coordinator and Summer Program Coordinator is provided through funding which must be applied for annually.

However, along with the amazing generosity, we also received a few “observations” that show we still have a way to go in helping some residents understand the relationships with our clients.

We trust that people who come to us for help are in need, and we do whatever is within our capability to help them.

There is no means test, no judgment, no moralizing about their lifestyles, and no limit on how many times they can return to us for help. Critics may assume from this policy that some clients will take advantage of (abuse) our services but, amazingly, it almost never happens.

Instead, we get to know our clients on a personal basis and watch the appreciation and respect they develop for an organization that stands with them in demanding times. Of course, we respond to abuse if we discover it.

Our few rules are simple: that clients show us their identification; treat us and others using the centre with kindness and respect; be honest with us; and not use our services if their same needs are being met elsewhere.

The client story we included in our Christmas in June request letter described a single mother with two children and two dogs.

Several people responded with the observation that a single mother on limited income shouldn’t own dogs.

Another writer noted that she would not donate because the food bank distributes dog food (we distribute pet food but do not purchase it.)

These potential donors fail to recognize the value of pets to people at the lower end of the income scale.

A pet provides companionship – sometimes bordering on therapy. A pet teaches children compassion and caring for a living thing. A pet is a playmate by day and a comforting presence through the night.

A street person’s pet can provide warning and protection. It is a tragedy that our pet-owning clients have such extreme difficulty finding suitable housing.

Our food bank serves approximately 500 clients. Our board of directors is comprised of 10 community leaders and two advisors.

We employ one full time resource coordinator and a summer program coordinator for our odd job program. 40 additional volunteers from the community help us, and 15 social service agencies share our offices to meet with clients. Each of us considers it a privilege to serve as a refuge of last resort for the resourceful, often-amazing, and under-appreciated clients that seek our help.

I trust that Summerland can always be the caring and generous community that it is today, allowing us to continue responding effectively to the challenging needs of those who seek our help.

John Bubb is the president of the Summerland Food Bank and Resource Centre Society.