Column: hospital auxiliary members attend North East Area conference

Marlene Connell

Observer Contributor

October days are bright and sunny, and our members are enthusiastic about a new year.

Four of us attended the North East Area Conference in Prince George. For anyone new to the auxiliary life, this is a real eye opener. This vast area covers Bella Coola, Williams Lake, Quesnel, Prince George, Fort St. John, Dawson Creek, Stuart Lake, Mackenzie, McBride and Vanderhoof – 10 auxiliaries, all run by volunteers. These volunteers make a very significant contribution to their local hospitals. When you combine the whole province, you can see what dedicated, community-minded volunteers can accomplish. One comes away from these conferences refreshed and excited to get back to our local auxiliaries. Interested? New faces are always welcome. You can drop into our gift shop and talk to any of our members, or give me a call at 250-992-5893 and I would be glad to meet with you and introduce you to our programs and answer any questions you may have.

We are in the process of looking to purchasing a fetal health monitor for maternity. Once again, a much-needed piece of new equipment.

Speaking of fall, the auxiliary met in Ceal Tingley Park for a group photograph. All members in red framed by the fall colours in the background made an impressive shot. Angie B. Photography captured the feeling of our auxiliary very well. Thanks Angie, you were great! We hope to have this on display before long.

Look for us in November for our annual pre-Christmas sale in the gift shop, as well as our blow-out book sale. This year we will also have Christmas wrap and odds and ends of ribbon and bags as well.

Barb, our awesome buyer, has returned from Vancouver with a large selection of purses, jewelry, mitts, and many other items too numerous to mention. Our knitters are keeping us supplied with handmade slippers, and many beautiful baby outfits. Even though the main entrance is still closed, we are open and easily assessed by either the emergency entrance or the old hospital entrance. Our streets are much more accessible now so pleases stop and pay us a visit.

Enjoy this beautiful weather and I will be back to share more of our auxiliary in November.

Marlene Connell is president of the Auxiliary to the G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital.