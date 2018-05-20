COLUMN: Exploring Japan as a tourist

I've been motivated in my explorations this spring by the visit from two dear Summerland friends

As my time in Japan nears its end, I am trying to see and do some of the things I thought I would do earlier. Funny how a full-time job limits travel and exploration…

With nine days together on Hokkaido, we explored places new to me and revisited some of my favourite spots as well.

We realized that, in some ways, we were seeing what Japanese tourists see in Japan.

With a fuel efficient rental car and an discounted expressway pass (a special deal available only to non-residents,) we hit the highway to Hakodate on the last weekend of April in pursuit of spring.

The southernmost part of Hokkaido had just come into bloom with fresh green leaves on the trees and pink cherry blossoms in their prime.

Hakodate is a port city with European-influenced architecture and a harbour front area that caters to visitors.

We wandered through the large seafood market, but ate our three dinners at restaurants described as Spanish, Italian, and “beer hall.”

We slept on futons in a tatami room at a guest house, soaked in a public bath, and joined the evening crowds viewing the city lights from the top of the gondola ride up Mount Hakodate.

“Sakura” season is celebrated in Japan with festivals and family picnics under the cherry trees.

The season arrives on the main island in March, but in Hokkaido we have to wait for late April.

My friends and I strolled under the hundreds of trees in Goryokaku Park, where the scent of the blossoms intertwined with the scent of “yakiniku,” grilled meat, of the picnickers.

Goryokaku Tower gave us a landmark for orientation, and we could glimpse the famous mountain in the distance.

Our next day took us down the coast to the tip of the island, and the home of the only Japanese style castle on Hokkaido.

It was the Showa day holiday, and the castle park was bustling with families and flowers.

We bought some freshly grilled crab at a tented kiosk, then took more photos as we wandered through the park grounds.

During several days in Toyokoro, we had potluck with the adult English conversation class, ate soba nabe at my friend Akiko’s cafe, and wished that spring was a little more advanced in my home territory.

A quick trip to another harbour city, Otaru on the west coast, gave us Nepalese curry and naan for lunch and traditional Japanese nabe (soup in a clay pot) for supper, bookending a stroll through the busy shopping area which specializes in glassware.

The streets were crowded with tourists from Japan, and from a Chinese cruise ship.

We saw the greenest ice cream you can imagine, matcha tea flavoured.

We didn’t choose to taste it.

Janet Jory is in Summerland’s sister city of Toyokoro, Japan as the assistant English teacher.