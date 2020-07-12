Cariboo-Chilcotin MLA Donna Barnett. (Photo submitted)

COLUMN: Economic renewal is key

COLUMN: Let's keep our eye on economic renewal and support small business

Between flooding, restarting the economy and still living with the pandemic, we are certainly facing uncharted territory on many fronts.

The return of the legislature is no different.

At present, no more than 30 people can be physically present in the chamber at a time. While some MLAs are still travelling to Victoria, the vast majority remain in their constituencies and are taking part ‘virtually.’ This presents its own set of challenges that parliamentarians never envisioned when the rules of procedure were developed over past centuries.

But that does not mean that MLAs are any less effective.

With the outbreak of the pandemic last March, all parties agreed to work together to bend the curve. But now we are beginning to emerge into a different world.

In late June, BC Liberal MLAs joined with small business groups and employers to pressure the government into extending temporary layoff time limits that.

Without a time extension, small businesses would have faced even more financial hurdles and many more jobs would have been permanently lost.

READ MORE: Devastation that could be mitigated hits morale the hardest

After nearly a week of raising the issue during Question Period, the government finally backed down and agreed to avoid potential bankruptcies for thousands of small and medium-sized businesses.

Additionally, since the pandemic began, the BC Liberals have offered more than 60 policy suggestions to government that would help rebuild our economy.

How we navigate our way out of massive deficits and a severely restricted economy is going to be crucial to the livelihoods of thousands of British Columbians.

Thanks to Dr. Bonnie Henry, British Columbia has not been hit as hard as other parts of North America, so we are in a better position than most.

We must, therefore, keep our eye on economic renewal and support small business.

One way or another, we’ll be there to do just that.

Donna Barnett is the Liberal MLA for the Cariboo-Chilcotin.

Do you have a comment about this story? email: editor@wltribune.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Williams Lake Tribune

Previous story
LETTERS: ‘Implied consent’ is not a valid defence to a charge of sexual assault
Next story
LETTERS: People should be wearing masks

Just Posted

Most Read

  • When the sun was out it was hot, and then it was not

    To say the weather on Tuesday June 30 was unsettled would be quite the understatement. While golfing the second and third holes which takes less than 10 minutes Deb Rainer wore shorts; put her long pants on over her shorts; put her jacket on; put on her rain pants; put on her rain coat and then took them all off (except the shorts) in reverse order. Lois McInnis took to using her beads to count Deb's changes instead of counting her strokes. When the sun was out it was hot. When it wasn't out it was not. We did, however, manage to play our round without getting excessively wet which is always a plus. When it came time to eat on the patio we were happy that there was no wind so we kept reasonably warm.

  • Cam Reid receives the 2020 Jerry Bancks Award

    Cameron Reid is the recipient of the Jerry Bancks Award for 2020. The award is given to the Selkirk Sports School athlete who "works to achieve excellence in their academic and athletic lives while being a positive influence and presence in their community."

  • LETTER: Thank you, OK Tire Agassiz!

    Roger Bjaanes of Harrison Hot Springs applauds some great customer service

  • Regional District of Nanaimo to start delivering new garbage carts

    Updated automated curbside collection service set to get underway Oct. 1

  • LETTERS: People should be wearing masks

    For the last several months B.C., and in particular Vancouver Island, has heralded the calm, kind and effective leadership of Dr. Bonnie Henry as we have worked hard to "bend the curve" and hold COVID-19 at bay. She is a modern folk hero.

  • Injured osprey rescued with help from Hope residents

    Jenny Doran stood between traffic and the raptor along Old Hope Princeton Way before help arrived

  • Langford cuts red tape, engages in random acts of kindness to uplift spirits

    'I Am Langford' campaign promotes supporting local