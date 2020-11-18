COLUMN: Discovered treasures – what we collect

The other day while my husband and I packed boxes we came across a jar of beautiful sea glass, and what memories it conjured for us.

The other day while my husband and I packed boxes we came across a jar of beautiful sea glass, and what memories it conjured for us.

Each time we visited the ocean my husband would spend many lazy hours scouring the shores in search of this tiny treasure. For this is one of the things he collects, one of many.

As I later listened to him and his stepfather discuss all the various things they collect I realized the significance of people’s collections and what a fun part of our lives they are.

The excitement grew and as they talked, I heard about Coca-Cola memorabilia, old rock and roll posters and trinkets, specialty glasses and brandy pipes.

As the conversation came to a close a question came to my mind, what do I collect?

At first, nothing came to me, but as I thought more I was astonished at all the things I do collect. Disney items would have to be my number one. I am constantly acquiring all sorts of Disney!

Then there are movies, as my husband and I used to own a movie store; our collection is quite extensive.

Lastly as a young girl my mom and grandma got me started collecting my own china so I would have a set once I was ready to step out on my own.

Of all the things we collect, each one has a special significance or draw. Whether we are children collecting stickers, stuffed animals or hockey cards, or adults collecting books, like comic, art or cook, there are endless interests and our age is irrelevant.

Collections can be small like stamps or coins, or they can be massive, like cars and tractors.

Some collections come from nature, dried flowers being one, like in the story, The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart, by Holly Ringland.

Other collections may have historical significance, example the book, Antiques Road Show World War One in 100 Family Treasures, by Paul Atterbury.

Others may seem a bit more obscure, The Fred Arbogast Story; A Fishing Lure Collector’s Guide, by Scott Heston, but then there is something for everyone.

I asked a friend the other day what she collected, she looked at me with a smirk on her face and a wink of her eye and said, “Hmmm, what do I collect; I collect regrets.”

I guess it goes to show we all collect something.

I suppose it is human nature to search for, hold onto and value certain things. It can bring us happiness, peace, purpose, even learning. It provides us with hobbies, what we typically do for fun; so keep on collecting, let’s see what you find!

Carly Tanasichuk is an assistant community librarian at the Summerland Library.

