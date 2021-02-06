COLUMN: COVID-19 vaccine schedule makes sense

Editor of the Quesnel Observer says those most likely to spread the disease should be first in line

As Canada’s vaccine supply declines, the importance of who gets those limited first shots takes on added importance.

While some are cautious about getting the vaccine, many are advocating for their group to jump the line, for good reasons — B.C. officials don’t expect to vaccinate people under 40 until September.

I joked journalists should have been first in line to receive a shot, to write about and encourage the general public to get the shot.

In contrast to my own selfish desires, it’s important in these early stages to protect our most vulnerable populations.

We know how this virus spreads — people in close contact with one another. Anyone living in those situations should be high on the list.

That includes the homeless, the incarcerated and some Indigenous communities in addition to our care homes.

The fact is, those populations are most at risk to catch — and more importantly — spread the disease.

A big danger of this pandemic has been the potential for our health care systems to be stretched beyond their breaking point. Vaccinating the people who are unable to prevent the spread should be, and is, priority one for officials.

If you have a home to go back to, and can isolate away from your peers, you shouldn’t be part of the initial wave (and that includes myself).

There is a light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s coming with vaccinations. It’s good people are so eager to get the vaccine, but let’s allow the people who are most likely to spread the disease get it first.

