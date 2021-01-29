COLUMN: City forecasts big investment year

The City’s five-year capital plan was approved at last week’s Council meeting, enabling City staff to prepare this year’s major capital projects for tender or for our own City crews to begin working on as soon as the weather permits. For 2021, the total budgeted capital expenditure is $12.4 million, representing another major investment year for our community.

Historically, Council would approve the City’s operating budget first and then move on to the capital budget. This meant that major capital projects (road and sidewalk rebuilds, sewer and water system upgrades or expansions, new playgrounds, etc.) would not be approved by Council until early spring. Approving major investments that late in the year reduced the preparation time for major in-house projects and also meant the City tendered contract projects late in the season, generally increasing the bid prices from contractors. Approving the capital budget as early as possible stretches your tax dollars while maximizing our construction season.

Another way Council can stretch your tax dollars is through successful grant applications; something Council has become very effective at over the past six years. This year about 25% of the capital budget is predicated on receiving grants. Being successful at stretching our tax dollars this way requires vision, long term planning, solid asset management, and a reputation for delivering on our commitments.

Being successful at obtaining grants also requires that Council has ready access to the cash reserves it needs to match federal, provincial, and other granting agency contributions. Very seldom do grants fund one hundred percent of a project, the City’s contribution requirement can range from 10 to 80 percent of the total project cost. Regardless of the extent of the contribution from other governments and agencies, obtaining a grant for any portion of a needed project still stretches our local tax dollars, enabling us to do more with your tax dollars to maintain our community’s infrastructure and invest in needed modernization projects and new amenities.

The strategic investments Council has planned for this year include: major investments in our waterfront strategy, including a refresh of the footbridge, lighting of portions of the Riverfront Trail, a new municipal campsite, and new wayfinding signage; a new childcare facility in West Quesnel; the Food Hub (a cooperative food processing facility); improvements to the West Fraser Timber Park Trails; completion of the backdrop and interpretative signage for the Gold Pan; more public washrooms in our parks; improvements to Shiraoi House; and, the creation of a new RV day parking site downtown.

These strategic investments are part of the City’s economic development and transition strategy and will be paid for predominately by grants. Of the approximately $4.6 million tagged for these projects in the capital plan, about $4.2 million is targeted to come from grants.

Along with Council’s strategic investments, there will be continued improvements in the City’s core infrastructure: more road paving and rehabilitation (including a $300,000 rebuild of the 600 Block of McLean Street); sidewalk improvements; completion of repairs along Baker Creek; investments in the landfill; technology and equipment upgrades; and, major investments in our sewer and water systems.

All of these capital investments are necessary to maintain a vibrant community that will continue to attract visitors, residents, and investment through this transition period.

READ MORE: Quesnel gold pan discussion flares during council’s capital plan debate

READ MORE: Quesnel’s $12 million capital plan not just about gold pan

Quesnel Cariboo Observer