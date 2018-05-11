COLUMN: Bring on the granny flats

By ML Burke

A housing revolution is happening in big cities around the world and our governments need to get on board immediately or be left in the dust. The demand for affordable housing, especially rental units, for lower and middle-income folks (a.k.a. the working class) has surpassed the crisis point.

This is forcing a huge and vital population to move either far away, share over-crowded dwellings or retreat into their cars and RVs. Meanwhile, government regulations, permits and restrictions for housing creep along at a snail’s pace relative to 20-plus years ago.

There is an important international housing conference taking place in Prague, Czech Republic, June 14 to 15, called “reSITE 2018 Accommodate.” I wish I could attend but I no longer do long flights. If you can go, please take notes and share them with us later.

The curator describes the theme of the conference thus: “The most beloved qualities of our cities have transformed them into luxury goods. Having a ‘right to the city’ begins with housing, and that’s why we need new strategies, technologies, and protections to build homes for all of us, fairly, equitably, and sustainably.”

With affordable rentals being virtually non-existent in Delta for mid- and low-income folks, another quick fix is to open access to existing housing such as extra bedrooms, basement suites and infill units by allowing construction of accessory dwelling units (ADUs) including granny flats, converted garages, laneway units, tiny houses and the like.

Some of this is allowed in Delta now, but excessive permitting and parking restrictions are preventing many homeowners from doing these conversions. Shelter is more important than a parking spot. Besides, owning a car is beyond the means of many renters.

I’ve heard from a few long-term Deltans who agree with these options because their grown children are having to move away to other towns and provinces. Many of those retired adults are cashing out and following them, so they can reside in the same community and live more affordably. If Delta’s homeowners were allowed to build a small detached unit on their property they could downsize and their adult kids or other families could move into the larger home.

The City of Vancouver is considered a pioneer in infill housing with more than 2,000 ADUs built over the last decade. I’m sure Delta could learn something from them.

Desperately needed for the homeless or soon-to-be homeless are safe parking areas with water and electric hook-ups, and toilet and shower amenities, so people don’t have to hide or keep moving every night. We need a revitalized version of trailer and mobile home parks in every municipality, similar to the retirement villages our snowbirds flock to in the winter. They could be designed for temporary short-term stays right up to permanent modular residential parks.

Because of our exorbitant land costs, governments need to lease or sell available land to address this crisis. No doubt the NIMBYs will be out in force, but our leaders need to be strong and act despite opposition.

Twenty-five per cent of Metro Vancouver’s homeless are elderly. Maybe the City of Delta could send a representative to the conference in Prague; that, I believe, would be taxpayer money well-spent.

ML Burke retired from the health sector to work on issues such as affordable housing. She sits on the Delta Seniors Planning Team and the BC Seniors Advocate’s Council of Advisors.

