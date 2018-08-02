Column: Big Brothers Big Sisters bursary awarded

Shaina Hawn

Observer Contributor

Big Brothers Big Sisters has had the privilege of working in the Quesnel community for more than 40 years.

We have many stories to share about our town full of strong and joyful children, caring and inspiring mentors and selfless volunteers. One of the ways we give back to our supportive and generous community is by sponsoring a yearly Big Brothers Big Sisters bursary. The recipient of our grade 12 graduation bursary this year was Kassandra Sundby. Kassandra participated in our Teen Mentoring Program in the 2017/2018 school year. She excelled in this program – exhibiting maturity, responsibility and an innate gift for working with children. Congratulations to Kassandra and the grads of 2018 – your community is proud.

Our West Jet raffle tickets are currently being sold. Please consider purchasing a ticket to win a return flight for two anywhere West Jet flies! All proceeds stay in Quesnel to help match a child with a positive role model. Tickets are $10 – catch us selling tickets around the community this summer or stop by our office at 368 Vaughan Street. Draw date is Sept. 15 2018.

The Renew Crew, clothing donations, is a social enterprise that directly benefits our agency and the children we serve. Value Village pays us on a per pound basis for donations and the money is put directly into our local programming. Thanks to your support it has become a great way to earn an income while also reducing the amount of clothing going into our landfills. Thanks to our volunteers, the Salvation Army, the Reuse it Centre, Quesnel Family Thrift Store, our bin location sponsors and everyone that utilizes our bins. Our purple clothing bins are located at:

West Park Mall

Rocky’s Convenience Store

BBBSQ Office

Frank’s Supermarket

We are also currently collecting sellable non-clothing items for our fundraising garage sale on Aug. 11. Donations can be dropped off at BBBSQ office (368 Vaughan Street). Please call if you have any questions: 250-992-7275. Thank you Quesnel for your support.

Shaina Hawn is the mentoring co-ordinator for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Quesnel.