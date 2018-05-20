COLUMN: Award winning author to visit the Library

Today, authors write for the young adult age group and publishers scramble to get them into print

In the world of books and libraries, we describe a person between the ages of 13 and 21 as a “young adult.” The space separating them is not long in time, but the topics of interest and reading levels can be quite broad. During these years, one might start off by reading Little House on the Prairie by Laura Ingalls Wilder and end up with Misery by Stephen King.

Trying to tailor book selections that are appropriate for either end of these young adult years can be challenging.

The Okanagan Regional Library makes it easier by having an abundance of YA material. The Summerland branch also has a designated area for young adults, with comfortable seating to hang out with friends, do homework or read.

I remember going into the Peachland library as a young adult. It was quiet, with the librarian seated at her desk in the front. She always had a smile for me, so I never felt uncomfortable or unwelcome when browsing.

The genre of YA fiction was not as popular back then, so I read what was available. Today, authors write specifically for this age group and book publishers scramble to get them into print.

Books tailored for this audience might come with the misconception that the quality of the writing is substandard, but this is not true. In fact, YA fiction writers provide stellar examples of how outstanding this literature can be.

So when there is an opportunity to host a visit from one of these authors, we jump on it!

On Friday. May 25, award-winning author Susin Nielsen will visit the Summerland branch of the ORL. We have invited students from Summerland Middle School to hear her speak about the writing process and answer questions about her books.

I just finished reading Nielsen’s first book called Word Nerd published in 2008. I felt like having a game of Scrabble after that!

The Reluctant Journal of Henry K. Larsen is a novel about the consequences of bullying, which won the Governor General’s Literary Award for 2012. Optimists Die First is a novel about anxiety, grief and friendship. It also features cats. Lots and lots of cats. Nielsen has a new novel soon to be published called No Fixed Address. I’m sure it will be as awesome as her others.

Check out the display of these books and discover how good YA fiction can be.

Caroline McKay is an Assistant Community Librarian at the Summerland Branch of the Okanagan Regional Library.