COLUMN: A decisive and controversial step on highrises

White Rock council has taken a decisive and controversial step by rejecting a proposed highrise at a very late stage.

Planned highrises south of Thrift Avenue on or near Johnston Road have been highly controversial. The previous council approved highrises in that area, despite opposition from a significant number of residents. The expansion of the area zoned for highrises became a key issue in the election and was a decisive factor in Mayor Darryl Walker and his four Democracy Direct council candidates winning their seats – and in four incumbent councillors, all part of the White Rock Coalition, losing theirs.

On Wednesday (March 13), council decided to approve OCP and zoning amendments, which effectively limit the height of the proposed Lady Alexandra building at 1310 Johnston Rd. to six storeys. The previous council had approved the 12-storey project and it has a development permit.

However, it did not have a building permit at the time the new council took office, prompting a review and leading to the March 13 decision.

Council also reduced the height in the “transition zone” of the OCP. In the 1300 block of Johnston Road, it will be reduced to four to six storeys from the previous 10 to 12 storeys. However, that does not affect another project at 1350 Johnston, which was approved by the previous council and has a building permit. This led Coun. Helen Fathers to say that the character of the block has already changed. Coun. Erika Johansen disagreed, saying “I feel very strongly there should be no more highrises below Thrift.”

Meanwhile, highrise development may end up migrating to an adjacent area of Surrey. The Semiahmoo Town Centre plan, which is under review, already calls for buildings as high as 20 storeys along the southern portion of 152 Street – adjacent to the border with White Rock. An open house on how the plan update is progressing drew more than 300 people on Feb. 28.

Highrises have been proposed for the area in the past.

The first such proposal was way back in 1986, and a later plan for two highrises at 152 Street and 19 Avenue was proposed six years ago, but never got past the public hearing stage. That project would have included a performing arts centre and art gallery. The highest of the two towers would have been the equivalent of 27 storeys.

Highrises actually make more sense in that area. Unlike projects proposed for the slope in White Rock, they would not impact ocean views. In fact, they would provide more people with the opportunity to live in homes with marvellous views.

The future of the Semiahmoo Peninsula does include more highrises, with the high cost of land a major contributing factor. Many people want to live in the area, and as the population ages, apartments become a more attractive option. However, at this point in time, it appears they are more likely to go ahead in Surrey than in White Rock.

Frank Bucholtz writes Wednesdays for Peace Arch News, as well as at frankbucholtz.blogspot.ca – email frank.bucholtz@gmail.com