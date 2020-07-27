College students can take care of kids on non-instructional days

I read Megan Stone’s concerns with the new school calendar; and am too familiar with the issue of instruction-free days that cause parents a lot of anxieties.

I’m a retired ECE and CYC and heard this concern many times before. I’m just wondering why the school districts aren’t able to provide care for the children of families affected by its need for professional days and early dismissals. Why not offer the empty classrooms or gym as a safe place for the children to be with a volunteer to take care of them? Volunteers can be recruited from ECE or CYC programs at college or university level. These students have a criminal record search done and most likely have a First Aid and/or child CPR certificate.

Perhaps it can be suggested to the school board, that the volunteers’ time can be counted towards their practicum. As for child:staff ratio; one can contact the BC Child Care Licensing Board to find out about the regulations.

For after school care or temporary care of school aged children there is no need for a certified and licensed staff. A responsible adult will suffice.

I would like to suggest to Megan Stone that she discusses this very simple solution with the school board.

Judy van der Boom

Mill Bay

