Clinton’s labor secretary appalled by Trump

Last night I listened to Ideas on CBC Radio. Paul Kennedy was talking to Robert Reich, former labour secretary to Bill Clinton.

Reich – short in stature, tall in intellect – was considered to be a man of the right but, as he pointed out, he is now considered to be on the left in the climate of these days.

Like all thinking people, Reich is appalled by Donald Trump’s total disregard for science as shown by his denial of climate change and global warming (while Trump is pulling his country out of the Paris Climate Accord, Syria, a country that barely exists, has signed on).

Reich even suggested impeachment for Trump and company. He feels that Trump is such a disaster that the sooner he goes the better!

Of NAFTA, Reich, who actually helped to finalize part of the deal, stated NAFTA didn’t do all the bad things that its critics say it did. However, there wasn’t much on the plus side either.

It turns out that most of the factories that moved to Mexico just made a temporary stop there, then went off to Asia. Cheaper wages? More docile labour force?

Dennis Peacock

Clearwater, B.C.