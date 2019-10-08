Climate denying emperors have no clothes

When I saw the latest letter from David Work throwing out his absurdities about climate change as if they were even remotely factual — which none of them were — my first thought was to hope that he has friends and family that could stage an intervention.

Those young climate activists marching with Greta Thunberg were not barking up the wrong tree but I have yet to meet a climate denier that wasn’t to some extent barking mad.

It is truly pointless trying to show people as addicted to conspiracy theories as Mr. Work is as to why they are wrong. It is like trying to explain to a Creationist that no, humans did not walk with dinosaurs only to have that person say that there is proof as they have seen pictures of Ken Ham’s Creationist Museum that shows that indeed humans and dinosaurs roamed the earth together.

The climate denying emperors whose names Mr. Work used have no clothes. They are as buck naked as can be when they try to clothe themselves in the most bizarre reasoning that defies any sort of logic or reason. No facts, no evidence that stands up to any peer reviews except maybe their online troll devotees who crave their fix of blatant ignorance as if they were craving a hit of heroin. The lure of conspiracy theories is just as strong — and destructive — as any drug to an addict is.

Look, all you climate denying geniuses out there that probably flunked high school science, yes, CO2 is essential to life, but climate scientists are talking about far higher levels of that gas then the earth can handle. It is causing the greenhouse effect which is pushing the temperatures on Earth to the brink of no return.

I will mock, I will use humour, and I will use sarcasm in order to deflate the egos of those pushing conspiracy theories, especially those dealing with climate denial.

While died in the wool climate deniers are impossible to educate as they have insulated themselves in a fantasy world. But it is important to debunk and rebuke these climate deniers to help prevent others from being sucked into that alternative fact universe. The stakes are too high, the threat to our continued existence is real and we need people with their wits about them as at this point no half measures will do.

Mr. Work has the right to say what he thinks, but he is not entitled to his own facts.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City, B.C.