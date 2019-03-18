Climate change not a matter of life or death

Speaking of elections…

I read Mr. MacGregor’s [MP, Cowichan-Malahat-Langford] column in the paper, “It’s time for a Canadian National Energy Program” and am disheartened by the fear-based propaganda that will likely be used by some in the upcoming election. I worry that this next election will be filled with more climate change hysteria designed to bring the masses to bear and make our children increasingly terrified. A U.S. survey found an increase of 20 per cent of anxiety and depression among those aged 12-17 from 2012-2017. Other factors are also obviously involved such as increased social media related peer pressure, and the emergence of victim culture but climate hysteria is part of the increased stress on our children.

The claim of a “life or death” warning from the IPCC is ridiculous. I have heard that claim repeated since childhood, and generally with political rhetoric, and have never seen the claim be true. While it is clear that temperatures are rising, it is unclear the extent of the detrimental effects or the extent the warming will be. Life or death is not one of the predicted effects outside of the political rhetoric. The world has generally been warmer than it is today (a reference to any first year geology text will demonstrate that claim) and the world has likely been warmer twice before during human civilization. Short of being hit by space debris life has existed on Earth uninterrupted for hundreds of millions of years. Retreating glaciers clearly show the existence of pre ice age life that happily lived there in abundance during warmer periods.

I am in no way in ‘denial’ as the ‘believers’ will undoubtedly accuse me. What I am demanding in our leadership, at every level, is that conversations be reasonable, expectations be real, that solutions don’t punish Canadians, don’t drive investment and jobs out of our country and those of differing opinions/solutions not be victimized. Solutions to carbon emissions must be global in benefit or they are not solutions at all.

Martin Barker

Duncan