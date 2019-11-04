Climate change lawsuit questionable

Sierra Robinson and teens deeply concerned about human pollution of the planet are to be commended. Reducing pollution must be a priority.

But taking Ottawa to court for failing to fight climate change needs to be seriously questioned. First of all, depending on the scientists one reads (e.g. Climate Change: The Facts ed. Alan Moran) climate change may or may not be primarily the result of human activity. If it is, Canada’s contribution to that is apparently less than two per cent of fossil CO2 emissions as compared with China’s 29 per cent. So it remains a mystery to me how lawyer Chris Tollefsen can maintain, “There is a right to a stable climate (and) the (Canadian) government can provide that.”

Edward Field

Maple Bay