Climate change deniers like Whack-A-Mole

Debunking climate deniers is like a game of Whack-A-Mole, no matter how fast you clobber them another one pops up. But whack them down, I must, as I hope other people will also.

First off, David Work, Sweden was never occupied by the Nazi forces. It remained neutral throughout the war. So, your argument that it was the use of fossil fuels that liberated her country is as bonkers as every argument you make dealing with climate change. Even if Sweden had been occupied by the Nazi forces, they would have gotten there using fossil fuels, so your point is moot.

Yet Mr. Work got one “like” and someone saying he made a good point. That shows how social media can spread falsehoods like a virus such as the one you stated when people don’t check facts.

Then up pops John Walker who tells us he read a book. Wonderful, he reads a book by Reader’s Digest about historical weather disasters and that somehow makes him an expert on climate. What on earth do historical storms have to do with what is happening now? NOTHING!

Of course, there have been huge storms in history but that pales in comparison to the rapidly intensifying human-caused climate change which even the American military has labelled a bigger security threat then terrorism. So, you know more than the American military because you read a book by Reader’s Digest? The mind boggles.

Mr. Walker says children should question scientists. Really, how would kids question scientists without first getting an education? And in the process of getting that education, they learn facts and how to separate fact from fiction. The last thing you want, Mr. Walker, is for those kids to get an education as it is better for your arguments — if you can all them that — that they stay ignorant as the whole basis of your climate denying nonsense and grasping at straws that aren’t there.

Then I come for Judy van der Boom who seems to be saying nothing can be done so be happy. Things can be done when the political will is there. Take the ozone hole over Antarctica, it has shrunk greatly because countries took action to reduce the gases that caused it from entering the atmosphere. Acid rain, that was killing the lakes was stopped because people listened to the scientists.

Who else should the young people blame, Ms. Van der Boom other then the baby boomer generation of which I am one? Basically, you are just repeating ad nauseum the debunked conspiracy theories that this is just a normal change in climate, that the sun is going through a cycle.

There is NOTHING normal about what is happening now even if burying your head in conspiracy theories gives you some sort of comfort.

You also say that the sacrifices made before us means young people shouldn’t exercise their rights. What is the point in fighting for our freedoms if we have you saying they shouldn’t use them? Bizarre.

We can’t stop climate change, but we must not become defeatist and throw our hands up in despair, either. The amount of time and energy that climate deniers expend in hot air defending their conspiracy theories is amusing but also dangerous as it deflects attention away from what needs to be done.

Robert T. Rock

Mission City