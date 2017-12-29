Clearwater-Vavenby Legion reports on poppy campaign

We received donations of $6,439.35 in this year's poppy campaign

Editor, The Times:

I would like to thank the people and businesses of Clearwater, Birch Island, Vavenby and surrounding areas for your very generous support.

Because of your generosity, we have received donations of $6,439.35 in this year’s poppy campaign.

Thanks to all the volunteers who donated their time to ensure the success of the campaign.

To date we have donated to veterans’ welfare, youth and seniors the following: Legion Branch #259’s annual veterans dinner, $450; Black Maria Air Cadet squadron, $300; the Legion Foundation (which provides critically important programs and needed services and equipment for veterans and seniors), $1,000; Broadmead Lodge (a 229-bed residential care facility with 115 beds for veterans, 110 beds for seniors and four respite care beds for veterans, $500; Clearwater schools poster and literary contest prizes (one of our primary goals is to foster Remembrance Day and through this contest we have been able to involve our school children in helping us promote not only the National Remembrance Day Service but also the act of honoring our military heritage, $500.

READ MORE: Students win Legion awards (Feb. 18, 2017)

There will be other donations made in the coming months and we will keep you posted.

Until then, thanks again for your outstanding support.

Calvin Lutz

Legion Branch #259